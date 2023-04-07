FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Insider Sells $172,437.96 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2023

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) insider Mark Eisner sold 9,182 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $172,437.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,367.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Eisner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 10th, Mark Eisner sold 10,140 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $204,828.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 8th, Mark Eisner sold 7,363 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $155,801.08.

FibroGen Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of FGEN opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. FibroGen’s revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FibroGen by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FGEN. William Blair upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

About FibroGen

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.