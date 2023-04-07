FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Insider Sells $172,437.96 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) insider Mark Eisner sold 9,182 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $172,437.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,367.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Eisner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Mark Eisner sold 10,140 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $204,828.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Mark Eisner sold 7,363 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $155,801.08.

FibroGen Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of FGEN opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. FibroGen’s revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FibroGen by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FGEN. William Blair upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Further Reading

