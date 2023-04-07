Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 63,515.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 40,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total value of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,001,839.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $711.23 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $776.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $705.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $657.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

