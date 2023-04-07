Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.73 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Realty Income by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.2 %

O opened at $62.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.89.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

