Financial Advantage Inc. Has $4.89 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Advantage Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 4.5% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $99.97 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.35.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

