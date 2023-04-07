Financial Contrast: Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) & InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) and InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and InVivo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 31.51% 15.01% 13.78% InVivo Therapeutics N/A -77.46% -62.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Utah Medical Products and InVivo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Utah Medical Products and InVivo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $52.28 million 6.38 $16.47 million $4.51 20.37 InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$10.49 million ($8.14) -0.13

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than InVivo Therapeutics. InVivo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Utah Medical Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats InVivo Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Utah Medical Products

(Get Rating)

Utah Medical Products, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology. The company was founded on April 21, 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, UT.

About InVivo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. The company was founded by Joseph P. Vacanti, Frank M. Reynolds, and Robert S. Langer, Jr. in January 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.