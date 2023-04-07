Financial Review: Bright Mountain Media (BMTM) & Its Peers

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bright Mountain Media to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Mountain Media $19.58 million -$8.13 million -2.20 Bright Mountain Media Competitors $19.17 billion $176.25 million 21.12

Bright Mountain Media’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media. Bright Mountain Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Mountain Media -38.53% N/A -25.12% Bright Mountain Media Competitors -15.72% -7.94% -0.01%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 84.29, meaning that its stock price is 8,329% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media’s peers have a beta of 2.45, meaning that their average stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bright Mountain Media and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Mountain Media Competitors 221 1439 2559 83 2.58

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 27.64%. Given Bright Mountain Media’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Mountain Media has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bright Mountain Media peers beat Bright Mountain Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in digital media for online publications, advertising services and software primarily focused on serving targeted audience segments. It conducts its operations by connecting advertisers and brands with consumers through a full suite of advertising services that utilize proprietary software, multiple real time bidding platforms and direct placements with publishers and content creators. The company was founded on May 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

