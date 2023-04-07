Financial Review: Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cognyte Software and ZoomInfo Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognyte Software $474.04 million 0.49 -$14.89 million ($1.48) -2.34 ZoomInfo Technologies $1.10 billion 8.51 $63.20 million $0.16 144.45

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Cognyte Software. Cognyte Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

84.9% of Cognyte Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Cognyte Software has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cognyte Software and ZoomInfo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognyte Software -27.34% -47.95% -22.28% ZoomInfo Technologies 5.76% 8.32% 2.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cognyte Software and ZoomInfo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognyte Software 0 2 0 0 2.00 ZoomInfo Technologies 0 3 15 0 2.83

Cognyte Software presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.29%. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus price target of $38.56, indicating a potential upside of 66.83%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than Cognyte Software.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats Cognyte Software on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognyte Software

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions. Its solutions are designed to support various use cases and support a range of users, including data analysts, investigation managers, and security operations center operators, as well as operational field teams. In addition, the company provides customer support, professional, and integration services. Its government customers include national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

