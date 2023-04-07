First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.50. The stock had previously closed at $11.15, but opened at $10.86. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. First BanCorp. shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 60,367 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John A. Heffern bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 173,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

