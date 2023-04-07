First National Corp MA ADV Sells 134 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,075,000 after buying an additional 142,535 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,538,000 after buying an additional 92,467 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $411.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $403.95 and a 200-day moving average of $392.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $452.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

