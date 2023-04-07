First Resource Bancorp (FRSB) & The Competition Financial Analysis

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating) is one of 168 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare First Resource Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Resource Bancorp $21.79 million $5.63 million 6.77 First Resource Bancorp Competitors $185.72 billion $1.63 billion 8.70

First Resource Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bancorp. First Resource Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Resource Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Resource Bancorp Competitors 1025 6744 6430 265 2.41

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Resource Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 36.40%. Given First Resource Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Resource Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Resource Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.79, suggesting that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.9% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Resource Bancorp 25.81% N/A N/A First Resource Bancorp Competitors 24.57% 12.41% 1.15%

Summary

First Resource Bancorp peers beat First Resource Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About First Resource Bancorp

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, First Resource Bank. Its subsidiary offers lending and depository services for businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The company is headquartered in Exton, PA.

