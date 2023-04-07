First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 238,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 145,926 shares.The stock last traded at $98.51 and had previously closed at $99.81.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.37. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.182 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $119,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

