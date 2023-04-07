First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Holdings Raised by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,254,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,343,000 after buying an additional 401,697 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,302,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,116,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after purchasing an additional 221,644 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,628,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,027,000.

CIBR stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $53.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

