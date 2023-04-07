First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Given New $14.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 478.51% from the stock’s current price.

First Wave BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of FWBI stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. First Wave BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

Institutional Trading of First Wave BioPharma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWBI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm is involved in a therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

