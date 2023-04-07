FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Acquires 164 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.00.

Insider Activity at AON

AON Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AON opened at $322.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.59. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Further Reading

