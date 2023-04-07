FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Acquires 83 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 33.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.6% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $168.94 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

