FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $77.54 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Barclays decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

