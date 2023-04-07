FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 1.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 11.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PG&E by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in PG&E by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 111,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG&E Stock Up 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

PCG opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $16.83.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

