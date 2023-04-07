FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Buys 103 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.8% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.44.

Shares of UNH opened at $512.81 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.51 and a 200-day moving average of $507.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

