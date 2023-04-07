FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 8,798 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $1,338,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

