FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.00 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.66. The company has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.