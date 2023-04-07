FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,847,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,885,000 after acquiring an additional 161,143 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 39.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,253,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,054,000 after acquiring an additional 642,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WRB opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $58.92 and a one year high of $76.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.27.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

