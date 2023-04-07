FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,058,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,564,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VOO opened at $375.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $414.30. The stock has a market cap of $280.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.52 and a 200-day moving average of $359.24.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.