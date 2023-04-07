FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Invests $205,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 29.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AES by 285.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE:AES opened at $24.40 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.86%.

AES Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Stories

