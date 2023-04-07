FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Invests $221,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,017,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $657.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $646.66 and its 200-day moving average is $575.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $698.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

