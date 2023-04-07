FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Invests $228,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.8% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in MetLife by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE MET opened at $59.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.91. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. MetLife’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

