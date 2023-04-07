FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Invests $237,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 434.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average of $61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

