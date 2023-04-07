FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 731 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO opened at $372.30 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $424.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.05.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on COO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.80.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

