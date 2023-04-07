FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,216 Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fox Factory by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 205,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $111.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.59. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOXF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

