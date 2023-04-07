FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Sells 795 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

