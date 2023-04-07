FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Takes $192,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,413 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

