FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Takes $206,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after buying an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,815,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 754.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $161.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.68. The firm has a market cap of $285.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

