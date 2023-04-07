FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

