Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Guggenheim

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.75 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $378,946.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siemens AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $681,508,000. Siemens Pension Trust E V acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,254,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,097,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,192,000 after acquiring an additional 938,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 752,009 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

