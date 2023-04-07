Fluor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 31,508 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 2,048 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on FLR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fluor news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor
Fluor Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $28.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fluor has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $38.20.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
