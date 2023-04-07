Fluor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 31,508 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 2,048 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

In other Fluor news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,186.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $28.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fluor has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

