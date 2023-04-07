Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $380-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $392.44 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15-$5.45 EPS.

Fox Factory Stock Up 4.3 %

FOXF stock opened at $111.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.59. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.84.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.80.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,350,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 267,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 483.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after purchasing an additional 219,953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 147.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 81,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

