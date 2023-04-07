Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) versus Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) Head to Head Analysis

Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) and Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of Franklin Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Franklin Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Clean Energy Technologies and Franklin Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Electric 0 3 1 0 2.25

Profitability

Franklin Electric has a consensus target price of $86.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.29%. Given Franklin Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Electric is more favorable than Clean Energy Technologies.

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and Franklin Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Technologies N/A N/A N/A Franklin Electric 9.17% 18.68% 11.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and Franklin Electric’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Franklin Electric $2.04 billion 1.97 $187.33 million $3.97 21.89

Franklin Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Electric has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin Electric beats Clean Energy Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of renewable and energy efficient products and solutions. The Clean Energy HRS segment includes waste heat recovery, waste to energy, China liquefied natural gas initiatives, and engineering and consulting services. The Cety Europe segment offers services to European countries. The Manufacturing and Engineering segment consists of the electronics manufacturing business. Its solution includes the Clean Cycle system, which captures waste heat from a variety of sources and turns it into electricity that can be used or sold back to the grid. The company was founded by Kambiz Mahdi and Reza Zarif in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment. The Fueling Systems segment is involved in the producing and marketing of fuel pumping, fuel containment, and monitor and control systems. The Distribution Segment provides pre-sale support and specifications to the installing contractors. The company was founded by Edward J. Schaefer and T. Wayne Kehoe in 1944 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, IN.

