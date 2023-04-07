Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at BTIG Research

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Freeline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $15.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Freeline Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 236,312 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $565,000. Institutional investors own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

