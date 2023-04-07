Future (LON:FUTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,043.00

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,043 ($12.95) and last traded at GBX 1,073.52 ($13.33), with a volume of 544422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,108 ($13.76).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 1,153 ($14.32) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,510 ($31.17) price objective on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,920 ($23.85) to GBX 1,915 ($23.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,780 ($22.11) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,995.80 ($24.79).

Future Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,319.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,355.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,070.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Future Increases Dividend

Future Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Future’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

(Get Rating)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

