FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Issued By HC Wainwright

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Eyenovia in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now expects that the company will earn ($0.93) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.97). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eyenovia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eyenovia’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

In related news, Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 561,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palisade Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Eyenovia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eyenovia by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eyenovia by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Eyenovia by 27.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

