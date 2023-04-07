FY2023 Earnings Forecast for K92 Mining Inc. Issued By Clarus Securities (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Clarus Securities decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$7.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.00. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$6.01 and a one year high of C$10.52.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

