FY2023 EPS Estimates for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Star Bulk Carriers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will earn $3.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Star Bulk Carriers’ current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Shares of SBLK opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

