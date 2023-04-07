FY2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.92 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.03.
Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Teck Resources Price Performance
Teck Resources Announces Dividend
