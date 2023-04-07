FY2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.92 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.03.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

