FY2024 EPS Estimates for AT&T Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of AT&T in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of T stock opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. AT&T has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

