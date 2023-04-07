FY2024 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) Cut by Analyst

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Shaw Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Desjardins cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Shaw Communications Stock Performance
Shaw Communications Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $1.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.
