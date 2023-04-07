Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of GALT opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.45. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $460,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 18,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 63,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

