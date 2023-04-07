Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of GALT opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.45. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
