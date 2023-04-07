General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $275,998,000 after purchasing an additional 73,805 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $227.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.51. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

