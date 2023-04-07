General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 95.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $227.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.51. The company has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

