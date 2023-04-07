General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Bethany C. Quam Sells 21,734 Shares

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average of $80.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

