Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after purchasing an additional 368,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after acquiring an additional 262,102 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $162.28 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.97. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

